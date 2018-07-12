Gov't to Invest at Least 30 Trln Won into 8 Leading Industries by 2022

Photo : YONHAP News

The Moon Jae-in administration plans to invest at least 30 trillion won into the eight major leading industries for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon said in an economy-related ministers meeting Thursday that the government will “prime the pump” for innovative growth through leadership and venture investment.The eight key sectors include smart cities, fintech, drones and electric vehicles and artificial intelligence.Authorities are also looking at measures to activate the platform economy and ease regulations on “venture holding firms,” companies that own many startups.The minister also said the government plans to select strategic investment areas and draft next year’s budget to help finance the project.