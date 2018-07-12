Prosecutors Raid Foreign Ministry in Judiciary Probe

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors raided the Foreign Ministry Thursday in connection with an ongoing probe into suspected judicial abuses during the Park Geun-hye administration.Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae is suspected of using the National Court Administration to influence judicial outcomes in line with the Park administration’s political objectives.At the Foreign Ministry, prosecutors are specifically looking for evidence related to suspicions Yang may have sought to suppress legal action against Tokyo by victims of Japan’s wartime crimes.They are following up on a document suggesting possible illegal intervention in the case drafted after the Park administration had signed a deal with Japan in 2015 over its recruitment of Korean sex slaves during World War II.