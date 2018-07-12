Agriculture Ministry Steps up Efforts to Counter Heat Waves

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is stepping up efforts to counter heat waves as the country remains gripped by record-breaking temperatures.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said on Thursday that it will implement a heat wave management system under an expanded situation room in cooperation with related organizations.Under the system, the ministry plans to provide medical checkups and appliances to elderly farmers and teach them how to respond in the event of a heat wave. Air conditioners installed at small-sized farmhouses will also be checked under the plan.According to local health authorities, a total of 29 people, including six farmers and fishermen, died due to heat-related illnesses between May 20th and Tuesday. It marks the biggest death toll from hot summer temperatures since related data began to be compiled in 2011.The number of patients suffering from heat-related illnesses during the period stood at two-thousand-355, already surpassing last year’s total of one-thousand-574 recorded between May 29th and September eighth.