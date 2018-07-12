Gov't Tightens Emission Standards to Reduce Fine Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to tighten standards on the discharge of pollutants in an effort to reduce the output of fine dust by about 30 percent until 2022.The Environment Ministry said Thursday a revision to enforcement regulations for the Clean Air Conservation Act will be unveiled Friday for implementation from 2020.The revised regulations will apply to some 57-thousand establishments nationwide that produce emissions.Operators overseeing emission facilities must install pollutant reduction equipment and regularly check emission levels.