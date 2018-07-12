Unification Ministry Talking with UN on Sanctions Exceptions for Joint Liaison Office

Photo : YONHAP News

A Unification Ministry official has revealed that the government is still discussing with the United Nations possible North Korea sanctions exceptions needed for the inter-Korean liaison office.The official said Thursday that Seoul is seeking to supply oil to generators required for the liaison office as well as South Korean staff residences at the facility.Sanctions exceptions related to repair work on facilities for family reunions were approved rapidly by the UN, the official says, because of the event's humanitarian nature and set schedule. The official says other exceptions will take more time.The two Koreas are aiming to open the joint liaison office in mid-August.