Investigators Find Files Suggesting Martial Law Operational Preparations

Photo : KBS News

A Defense Ministry investigation team has restored deleted digital files, suggesting the military not only drafted controversial martial law plans, but also designated preparatory steps for carrying it out.Investigators on Thursday revealed that it found traces of deleted files on a USB drive belonging to the Defense Security Command(DSC).Investigators have also obtained circumstantial evidence suggesting the DSC may have attempted to destroy the electronic evidence by reformatting the drive.The DSC is under heavy scrutiny for drafting detailed contingency plans for military deployments aimed at quelling anti-government candlelight protests in the event ex-President Park Geun-hye's impeachment had been rejected by the Constitutional Court. The plan also allegedly included lawmaker arrests and media censorship.