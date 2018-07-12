Trump Thanks Kim for Keeping Word on Returning Remains

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for keeping his word on the repatriation of remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the Korean War.In a tweet Thursday, Trump expressed his gratitude to Kim for starting the process of sending home the remains of "great and beloved" U.S. fallen heroes missing in action.Trump said he is "not at all surprised" that Kim returned the remains and said he looks forward to seeing the North Korean leader soon.In an earlier tweet, Trump said the ceremony in Hawaii marking the return of U.S. troops’ remains to American soil was "incredibly beautiful" and thanked all the participants.Kim agreed to return the remains of American troops killed during the Korean War at his June summit with Trump in Singapore.