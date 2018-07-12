US Amb.: N. Korea’s Denuclearization Measures Necessary to Declare an End to Korean War

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris said Thursday that denuclearization steps by North Korea must precede a declaration to formally end the Korean War.In his first press conference since taking office last month, the U.S. envoy said that declaring an end to the Korean War and a peace agreement are completely different, and that a declaration can be considered before signing a peace treaty.He said that although declaring an end to the war has become a possibility, Pyongyang needs to take denuclearization measures before it can be realized.Harris said the declaration should be a decision by the South Korea-U.S. alliance and not a unilateral declaration that is hastily conducted.The ambassador did not comment on Beijing’s role in the declaration, but did say that China is a partner in North Korea's denuclearization process.Regarding concrete measures necessary from Pyongyang, Harris said that it should start by submitting a list of its nuclear facilities.He also added that verification is needed for the actions the North has taken so far such as dismantling its nuclear test site.