Task Force Proposes Three Options for DSC’s Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

An ad-hoc military committee has made three proposals to the Defense Ministry on how to reform the Defense Security Command(DSC) at the center of a controversy over martial law contingency documents.Chang Young-dal, the head of the DSC reform committee, met with reporters after briefing Defense Minister Song Young-moo on the reform plans on Thursday.The most moderate of the three proposals includes a fundamental overhaul of the military intelligence unit while maintaining its basic command structure.The second option is to demote the DSC into an advisory body for the defense ministry, and the third is to turn it into an independent agency to be led by a civilian.The task force also proposed that it cut the number of DSC officers by 30 percent or more from its current level.The committee suggested scrapping every existing institutional basis supporting the current DSC activities, including presidential orders. It was also proposed that the head of the DSC should no longer be allowed to have a one-on-one meeting with the president.Chang said that if such reform plans are carried out, they will root out the problematic practices by the DSC, including political interventions, surveillance on civilians and abuse of power and authorities.