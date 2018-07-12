Finance Minister to Visit Samsung's Semiconductor Plants

Photo : KBS News

Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon plans to visit the semiconductor plants of Samsung Electronics early next week.According to the Ministry of Strategy and Finance on Thursday, the minister will visit the tech giant’s plants in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province on Monday to hear the “voices from the fields” on issues such as deregulation.Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong is expected to accompany him. It is speculated that the company will announce tens of trillion won worth of investment and employment plans during a meeting with the minister or at a later date.Some critics say the government is using the finance minister’s field tour as a way of pressing companies to help the government’s initiatives to increase corporate investment and boost job creation.Since last December, Kim has visited numerous local conglomerates, including LG Group, Hyundai Motor, SK and Shinsegae. All the companies have subsequently announced plans on investment or employment.Kim denied the suspicion, saying he is making the visit to help clear obstacles to allow firms to actively pursue corporate activities.