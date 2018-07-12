International S. Korea, Colombia Sign Deal Recognizing Driver's Licenses

South Korea and Colombia have signed a driver's license reciprocity agreement.



According to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday, South Korean Ambassador to Colombia Kim Doo-sik and Colombia’s Transport Minister German Cardona Gutierrez signed the deal at the South Korean diplomatic mission in Bogota on Wednesday.



Under the deal, which will be implemented a month after the completion of related domestic procedures in both countries, those licensed to drive in South Korea and legally permitted to stay in Colombia can drive in Colombia without having to take a test, and vice versa.



Currently, there are nearly 950 South Koreans living and working in the Latin American country and the ministry said it hopes it will enhance conveniences for them.



South Korea has signed similar deals with 130 other countries.