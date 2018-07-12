S. Korean Drama Viewing Event in Tokyo Draws Fans

A screening of South Korean dramas was held in Tokyo recently, attracting many Japanese fans.According to the Korea Creative Content Agency on Thursday, the “Korean Drama Selection 2018 in Tokyo” was held at the Korea Center in the Japanese capital on Monday. Around 300 fans of the "Korean Wave," or Hallyu, and those working in the contents industry attended the event.It featured recent popular South Korean dramas such as JTBC’s “Hello, My Twenties!” and tvN’s “Criminal Minds.”The production team of the JTBC drama also engaged with writers of the Japanese adaptations of South Korean dramas “Signal," produced by tvN, and KBS’ “The Devil.”More than one-thousand people applied to be a part of the event.The Korean Drama Selection was launched in 2016 to introduce South Korean cultural contents to Japanese people. This year, two more events will be held in Japan, one in Sapporo on Monday, and another in Tokyo on Thursday of next week.More detailed information is available at www.facebook.com/KOCCATOKYO and www.koreanculture.jp/korean.