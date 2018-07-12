National Security Council Discusses Captivity of S. Korean in Libya

Photo : KBS News

Presidential officials are reviewing measures to secure the release of a South Korean held captive by a militant group in Libya.Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement on Thursday that during a regular National Security Council meeting presided over by National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong, officials discussed various solutions to bring back the South Korean national safely and swiftly.Earlier in the day, a presidential spokesman issued a statement saying the government is working closely with Libya and other related countries such as the Philippines and the United States.NSC members also assessed the implementation of agreements made at the inter-Korean summit in April. Saturday will mark one-hundred days since that summit.They also discussed measures to ease military tensions based on the outcome of general-level inter-Korean military talks held early this week, as well as measures to achieve the goal of bringing permanent peace to the Korean Peninsula through complete denuclearization.