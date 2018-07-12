Retired Generals Call for Military Reform to Build Strong Troops

An association of retired South Korean generals has called on the government to reform the military in a way that builds strong troops against continued threats posed by North Korea.The Korea Retired Generals and Admirals Association issued a statement on Thursday raising concerns about current military reform measures being pursued under the Moon Jae-in administration.They said military reform should be focused on responding to all forms of security threats from all directions, including the substantive ones posed by the North.They also said the transfer of wartime operational control from the U.S. to South Korea should take place when the South Korean military secures necessary abilities such as those related to surveillance and command and control.Additionally, they urged for supplementary measures for a plan to shorten compulsory military service periods, such as strengthening soldiers’ mental power and adopting more rigorous training of reserve forces.The association argued the South Korean military will only be able to ease its preparedness when the North is confirmed to take similar measures.