Major Opposition Party Goes on Offensive over Martial Law Controversy

Photo : KBS News

The major opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) is going on the offensive over controversy surrounding the Defense Security Command(DSC)’s martial law contingency documents.In a meeting with reporters on Thursday, the LKP Floor Leader Kim Sung-tae claimed that the government is using the controversy to bury an opinion rigging scandal centered on the blogger "druking" and former ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Kyoung-soo.He also reiterated the claim that the DSC drew up a similar martial law plan when former liberal president Roh Moo-hyun was facing the risk of impeachment in 2004, arguing the DSC has hidden scores of related documents.Kim then called for a parliamentary investigation into what he called the 2004 DSC plan, saying if the recent DSC documents and the 2004 documents are examined together, it will clearly reveal what the military intelligence unit was up to.