White House: Trump Received Another Letter from N. Korean Leader

The White House says U.S. President Donald Trump received a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday.White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters on Thursday that Trump has written a response which will be delivered shortly. The letter is the third to be sent from Kim to Trump.Sanders did not provide details on the content of the letter but said the ongoing correspondence between the two leaders is aimed at following up on the agreements reached at their Singapore summit.Asked if talks are under way on another meeting between the two leaders, Sanders said that nothing is planned at the moment but added that Washington “is certainly open to that discussion.”On the question whether Trump is satisfied with the progress North Korea is making towards denuclearization, Sanders said the president “won’t be completely satisfied until all of Korea has been denuclearized.”Sanders did acknowledge "steps of progress and continued cooperation" with North Korea, citing the regime's repatriation of 55 sets of remains of U.S. soldiers killed during the Korean War.