China’s Foreign Minister Supportive of Declaring End to Korean War

Photo : YONHAP News

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has made clear his country’s intention to support efforts to formally declare an end to the Korean War.Wang said in a news conference in Singapore after meeting his ASEAN counterparts on Thursday that a formal declaration is in keeping with the trend of the time and reflects the aspiration of not only the two Koreas but of all nations around the world.The minister emphasized that replacing the Korean War armistice agreement with a peace treaty requires a legal process.Wang said a peace treaty must come about with all related parties signing the accord after sincere discussions. China, along with the U.S. and North Korea, is a signatory to the armistice agreement signed back in 1953.Although Wang stressed the difference between a formal declaration to end the Korean War and a peace treaty, he said that a gesture to end the war through a declaration is a positive move.The two Koreas are hoping to declare an end to the Korean War by the end of the year.