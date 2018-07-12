Pence Hopeful of N. Korea’s Denuclearization Following Remains Return

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has expressed hope that North Korea’s repatriation of remains of American soldiers killed in the Korean War is evidence of Pyongyang’s commitment to denuclearization.Pence revealed the stance in an interview with Fox News that aired on Thursday, a day after he attended a ceremony at Hawaii's Hickam Air Force Base to mark the arrival of the war remains on American soil.The repatriation was part of the agreements reached at the U.S.-North Korea summit in June, and Pence said Washington is hopeful that it is a sign that Pyongyang will keep other promises made in Singapore.Pence said the U.S. continues to remain hopeful that it will achieve a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.The vice president added that the U.S. is continuing to work very diligently on the North’s denuclearization and that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be in Singapore this week for related discussions and negotiations.