Foreign Minister Kang Meets Russian, Japanese Counterparts

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Thursday discussed efforts for regional peace and security with her Russian and Japanese counterparts in Singapore.During talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of ASEAN-related events held in the city state, Kang said Seoul is grateful for Moscow’s efforts toward improving inter-Korean relations and establishing permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, adding she hopes such support continues.Lavrov said he believes the foundation has been laid for permanent peace on the peninsula and better South-North ties through a series of meetings that have taken place since the inter-Korean summit.Shortly after, Kang held talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and shared the view that their countries are engaging in close cooperation for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establishing peace in the region.In particular, the two ministers agreed that it is imperative for Seoul, Washington and Tokyo to thoroughly implement sanctions on North Korea until steps are taken for a complete denuclearization.The issue of a reserve fund that South Korea devised to help victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery as an alternative to Tokyo’s one billion yen payment in 2015 to settle the issue also came up during discussions.Kono requested the issue be handled smoothly and Kang replied that Seoul is working to seek a balanced position between seeking a sincere solution to the wartime issue and advancing Seoul-Tokyo ties.Meanwhile, a meeting between Kang and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was pushed back a day to Friday after China requested the postponement due to Wang’s schedule.