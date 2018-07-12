S. Korea Maintains Current Account Surplus for 76th Straight Month

South Korea maintained a current account surplus for the 76th consecutive month in June thanks to the strong performance of semiconductor industries.According to the Bank of Korea on Friday, the country's current account surplus came to seven-point-38 billion U.S. dollars in June, up from a surplus of six-point-94 billion dollars a year ago.In particular, the goods account surplus reached ten billion dollars, a rise of 620 million dollars from the same period last year.The surge came as exports of goods amounted to nearly 53 billion dollars, posting growth for the 20th straight month in June thanks to thriving semiconductor businesses.Exports of goods for the first half of the year amounted to some 307-point-three billion dollars, or the second largest figure to be posted since the first half of 2014.The service account, meanwhile, marked a deficit of two-point-four billion dollars in June due to a one-point-two billion dollars deficit in the travel account.However, compared to the same period last year, the deficit in both the service account and travel account had shrunk in scale.