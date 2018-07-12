Top Diplomats of S. Korea, China Meet in Singapore

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held talks with her Chinese counterpart on Friday on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum in Singapore.The two sides discussed cooperation on denuclearization and establishing a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula. They also exchanged stances on the push to declare an end to the Korean War within this year.China is reported to have asked for Seoul's continued interest and efforts to completely resolve the issue of the THAAD missile shield deployed in South Korea.In response, Seoul called for Chinese efforts to normalize bilateral exchanges, noting that the THAAD issue will naturally be settled if the North Korea nuclear issue is resolved.China is also known to have said that a political declaration to formally end the Korean War can play a positive role in spurring on the denuclearization process.Before meeting Minister Kang, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also held one-on-ones with North Korea's top diplomat Ri Yong-ho and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, during which the Korean War issue and sanctions on Pyongyang are expected to have been discussed.