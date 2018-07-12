Pompeo: N. Korea will Decide Denuclearization Timeline

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the ultimate timeline for denuclearization will be set by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at least in part. javascript:;In a Friday interview with Channel News Asia during his visit to Singapore for the ASEAN Regional Forum, Pompeo said that Kim made a commitment to denuclearize.He said that in exchange for Pyongyang's denuclearization, the U.S. pledged to improve its relationship with the North and "put the North Korean people on a trajectory towards a brighter future very quickly."But Pompeo told a Senate panel late last month that the United States was engaged in “patient diplomacy” to persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons, but would not let the process “drag out to no end.”When asked during the interview if the summit between Kim and President Donald Trump has brought denuclearization closer, Pompeo replied that North Korea is "of course" closer to denuclearization.But he acknowledged it will take some time before that happens and said the schedule for divesting the country of its missiles and weapons would be set by Kim Jong-un.Pompeo said Kim made a commitment to denuclearize and the world demanded that he do so in UN Security Council resolutions.He added that to the extent the North behaves in a manner inconsistent with that commitment, it is in violation of UN resolutions, but added there is still a ways to go to achieve the ultimate outcome the U.S. is looking for.He told Channel News Asia that sanctions would remain in place until North Korea fully denuclearizes.