Kang, Pompeo Discuss N. Korea Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum in Singapore, discussing recent exchanges held between the two Koreas and between the U.S. and North Korea.During the closed-door meeting, the two sides agreed to closely coordinate to implement the April inter-Korean summit agreement and the June summit accord between Pyongyang and Washington.Minister Kang also explained Seoul's stance on other bilateral issues such as South Korea-U.S. defense costing sharing, Iranian sanctions and automobile exports to the U.S.Secretary Pompeo said he understands Seoul's position and will hold necessary discussions with related U.S. agencies.Sanctions on North Korea are also believed to have been discussed.Both sides are likely to have reaffirmed their intention to maintain sanctions on North Korea until Pyongyang takes substantive, demonstrable steps toward denuclearization.Kang and Pompeo may have also discussed the need to allow exceptions on certain sanctions that are necessary for inter-Korean exchanges.