Koreas Exchange Final List of Reunion Participants

Photo : KBS News

South and North Korea on Saturday exchanged their final lists of family members who will take part in inter-Korean reunions scheduled in North Korea later this month.Seoul's Unification Ministry said the lists were exchanged in the morning at the Panmunjeom border village.One hundred people from each side will attend the reunions at the North's Mount Geumgang resort from August 20th to the 26th.The two Koreas exchanged lists of over 200 names from each side in early July to locate the whereabouts of the relatives across the border that they were separated from by the Korean War.The two sides then exchanged findings late last month.South Korea is known to have confirmed 122 survivors among the 200 names it received from North Korea while Pyongyang confirmed 122 survivors out of 250 people requested by South Korea.