Death Toll from Heat-related Illnesses Reaches 35

The record heat wave is increasing the death toll from heat-related illnesses.According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 35 people have died while nearly 28-hundred have reported illnesses related to the heat as of August 2.The number of male patients is nearly triple that of women, while more than 880 of the sick people are 65 and older.Extended exposure to a hot environment can cause heat-related sickness. Symptoms include headaches, dizziness, muscle cramps and even death in severe cases.The centers for disease control advise that children refrain from playing outdoors for too long and adults stay away from intense physical activity both indoors and outdoors.Seniors aged 65 and older should refrain from heading outside during the day and make use of the "heat shelters" open at 45-thousand locations nationwide.