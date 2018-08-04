ARF Opens, Foreign Ministers of S. Korea, US Meet

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum in Singapore. Meanwhile, highly anticipated South-North and North-U.S. ministerial meetings fell through.Kim So-yon has more.Report: Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum in Singapore, discussing recent exchanges held between the two Koreas and between the U.S. and North Korea.During the closed-door meeting, the two sides are known to have agreed to closely coordinate on implementing the April inter-Korean summit agreement and the June summit accord between Pyongyang and Washington.Both sides also reaffirmed their intent to maintain sanctions on North Korea until the North takes substantive, demonstrable steps toward denuclearization.Ahead of his meeting with Kang, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Channel News Asia that the ultimate timeline for denuclearization will be set by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at least in part.Pompeo reiterated that the world had demanded North Korea's denuclearization through two UN Security Council resolutions, adding that if the North acts in a manner inconsistent with its commitment to denuclearization it is violating those resolutions.Meanwhile, a highly anticipated meeting between the foreign ministers of South and North Korea fell through.At the gala dinner, Minister Kang and her North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho candidly discussed situations that have evolved since the inter-Korean summit and the U.S.-North Korea summit earlier this year.However, when Kang sounded out a possible bilateral meeting with her North Korean counterpart, the North Korean minister is known to have declined bilateral talks saying that it's not the right time for such talks.Kim So-yon, KBS World Radio News.