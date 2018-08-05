US Official Delivers Trump's Letter to Kim at ASEAN Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the U.S. delegation attending a regional security forum in Singapore delivered a letter from President Donald Trump for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Saturday.Pompeo, who was visiting the city state for the ASEAN Regional Forum, tweeted on Saturday that he had the chance to talk to his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho, adding that they had a quick, polite exchange.The U.S. top diplomat said that the U.S. delegation also had the opportunity to deliver Trump's reply to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's letter.With the tweet, Pompeo posted two photos showing him shaking hands with Ri at the regional conference in Singapore and U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim delivering a letter to the North Korean foreign minister.In the brief encounter, Pompeo reportedly told Ri that they should talk again soon, and Ri replied that there are many productive conversations to be had.U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert also confirmed that the letter was Trump's response to a letter he recently received from Kim.