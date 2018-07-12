S. Korea's Top Diplomat Discusses Formally Ending War

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha says that she had significant discussions with the United States and China in Singapore about declaring a formal end to the Korean War.The minister made the remarks on Saturday after a series of separate, bilateral meetings with her counterparts at the ASEAN Regional Forum.Regarding Beijing's position on formally ending the war, Kang told reporters that China expressed its active support for the results of the inter-Korean summit and the U.S.-North Korea summit, and promised to continue its roles to ensure thorough implementation of the summit agreements.The minister said that related parties are discussing the issue of when and how to declare an end to the war, but now is not the time to mention when it will come, adding Seoul is aiming to realize the formal end within this year.Regarding her meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho in Singapore, Kang said that the two sides failed to hold formal talks but briefly exchanged opinions on the developments on the Korean Peninsula and ways to implement the Panmunjeom Declaration announced after the April inter-Korean summit.