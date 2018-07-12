S. Korea Launches Probe into BMW Fires

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has launched an investigation into the engine fires of BMW vehicles that affected 32 of its cars this year.The Ministry of Land and Transport said on Sunday that it will set up a joint probe team involving ministry officials as well as civilian experts to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation.The ministry said that BMW submitted its own analysis report on the fires on late Saturday and the ministry is examining the report. The ministry plans to allow civilian experts and scholars wishing to participate in the analysis to join the probe and listen to their opinions.The German carmaker said the exhaust gas recirculation module, which reduces nitrogen oxide emissions, was the part that ignited fires in the engine compartment.