DSC Personnel to Return to their Original Units

Photo : YONHAP News

All the personnel of the Defense Security Command (DSC) will return to their original units as the embattled military intelligence organization is about to be disbanded.A Defense Ministry official said on Sunday that as the DSC will be replaced by a new organization, the current 42-hundred DSC personnel will be ordered to return to their original units in the Army, Navy and Air Force. Part of the returned personnel will then be assigned to a proposed new unit.The leadership of the unit will also face a drastic change, with the DSC commander Lee Suk-koo already replaced by Special Warfare Command chief Lieutenant General Nam Young-shin.Last week, President Moon Jae-in ordered the DSC's disbandment after the ministry's reform taskforce proposed a series of sweeping reforms for the unit, including slashing its 42-hundred personnel by 30 percent.The DSC has been under criticism for drafting detailed contingency plans for martial law in the event the Constitutional Court had not upheld the impeachment of ex-President Park Geun-hye last year.