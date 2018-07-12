UN Report: N. Korea Still Pursuing Nuclear, Missile Programs

A confidential United Nations report apparently says that North Korea is continuing to develop nuclear and missile programs in violation of international sanctions.Reuters and AFP said on Friday that the report was prepared by independent experts who submit their findings every six months to the UN North Korea Sanctions Committee of the Security Council.According to Reuters, the 149-page document says that North Korea "has not stopped its nuclear and missile programs and continues to defy Security Council resolutions through a massive increase in illicit ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum products, as well as through transfers of coal at sea during 2018."The report, which was sent to the Security Council on Friday, also said North Korea has been collaborating with Syria's military and attempting to sell weapons to Yemen and Libya. It added that North Korea was violating sanctions by transferring coal and steel products to China and India.