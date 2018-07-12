Ex-Presidential Chief of Staff Released from Prison after 562 Days

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Ki-choon has been released from prison, 562 days after being put behind bars for his involvement in the Park Geun-hye administration's blacklisting of artists critical of the government.Kim was set free at around 12 a.m. Monday from the Seoul Eastern District Detention Center.Police were mobilized to prevent a clash of civic groups that gathered in front of the detention center to either protest Kim’s release or support it.The protestors delayed the vehicle carrying the former presidential chief of staff out of the detention center by some 40 minutes.In January, the Seoul High Court sentenced Kim to four years in prison for his role in the blacklisting scandal, one year longer than the sentence issued by the Seoul Central District Court. Currently, his case is being tried at the Supreme Court.Kim was released after his detainment period expired. The expiration came after his detainment was renewed three times since last January.