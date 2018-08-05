ARF Statement Calls on N. Korea to Fulfill Denuclearization Pledge

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: Foreign ministers who took part in the ASEAN Regional Forum in Singapore have urged North Korea to keep its denuclearization pledge in a chairman's statement issued after the regional gathering. Our Bae Joo-yon has more on the statement.Report: Following the foreign ministers’ meeting at the 25th ASEAN Regional Forum(ARF) at the weekend, Singapore, this year's chair of the regional forum, published its statement summarizing the talks on Monday.In the statement, the foreign ministers called on North Korea to fulfill its stated commitment to complete denuclearization and its pledge to refrain from further nuclear and missile tests.The statement also called on all related parties to exert continued efforts “towards the realization of lasting peace and stability on a denuclearized Korean Peninsula,” including the swift implementation of the Panmunjeom Declaration and agreements reached during the U.S.-North Korea summit.The ministers said in the statement that they reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement UN Security Council resolutions related to establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula and global efforts for a nuclear-free peninsula.The statement also said the ministers hailed the inter-Korean summit and U.S.-North Korea summit held earlier this year and the agreements that the meetings produced.Some ministers also expressed their determination to engage in dialogue with the North to address unresolved issues, including matters related to human rights.This year’s statement, unlike last year, did not include the term “the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization” when mentioning the North’s nuclear issue.Established in 1994, the ARF is the only regional security gathering attended by the North's top diplomat.The ARF brings together 27 countries, including the ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) and all members of the six-way nuclear talks.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.