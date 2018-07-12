Four-term Lawmaker Chung Dong-young Elected New Leader of Minor Peace Party

Photo : YONHAP News

Four-term lawmaker Chung Dong-young has been elected the new leader of the minor opposition Party for Democracy and Peace.The party elected its new leadership in a convention held at the Federation of SMEs building in Seoul on Sunday.Chung garnered 68 percent of votes, beating Yoo Sung-yop who acquired 41 percent of ballots cast.The election results were weighted 90 percent from the party members' vote and ten percent from the public poll. The four candidates who secured the most number of votes after Chung were elected as supreme council members.