Joint Probe Team Raids Homes of Ex-DSC Chief, Former Defense Minister

Photo : KBS News

A team probing the Defense Security Command’s(DSC) controversial martial law document has raided the homes of ex-DSC chief Cho Hyun-chun and former Defense Minister Han Min-koo.According to the prosecution on Monday, the joint team of military and public prosecutors carried out the search last Friday.Cho is suspected of instructing the drafting of detailed contingency plans for potential invocation of martial law in the event the Constitutional Court had not upheld the impeachment of then President Park Geun-hye last year.The controversial DSC-drafted document was drawn up in February of last year on fears anti-Park protesters could try to force their way into the presidential office.Last month, DSC staff who were part of a task force on drafting the document testified to a special probe team under the Defense Ministry that the paper was produced on orders from Cho and then briefed to Han.