S. Korea, China Top Nuclear Envoys to Hold Talks Mon.

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear negotiators of South Korea and China will sit down for talks on North Korea’s denuclearization in Beijing on Monday.South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will meet his Chinese counterpart Kong Xuanyou as part of efforts for Seoul and Beijing to boost strategic communication on peninsula affairs.The meeting comes after the foreign ministers of the two countries met last Friday on the sidelines of ASEAN-related meetings in Singapore.The nuclear envoys are likely to extensively discuss ways to boost denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang which have failed to make strong headway recently.In particular, discussions will focus on whether or not China will take part in efforts to declare a formal end to the Korean War.On Sunday, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told reporters in Singapore that Seoul held significant discussions with the U.S. and China on the issue of declaring an end to the Korean War.Kang’s Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, had said last Thursday that a formal declaration is in keeping with the trend of the time and reflects the aspiration of not only the two Koreas but of all nations around the world.