New Unit to Replace DSC Dubbed 'Military Security Assistance Command'

Photo : KBS News

The new unit that will replace the Defense Security Command(DSC) has been dubbed the "Military Security Assistance Command."A Defense Ministry official revealed the name on Monday, adding that a committee charged with creating the unit will launch operations later in the day.The official said the preparatory committee will comprise of some 20 members and will be led by Lieutenant General Nam Young-shin, the new DSC chief.The committee will be charged with establishing new presidential orders that will serve as the institutional basis of the new unit.The new presidential orders are said to include a clause that strictly prohibits the unit from engaging in political intervention and surveillance of civilians, as well as a clause that limits the unit’s authority in tasks unrelated to its official duties.After setting up such orders, the preparatory committee will design the new organization of the unit in line with a reform committee’s suggestion to slash the DSC's personnel by 30 percent.