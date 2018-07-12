Governor Kim Appears for Questioning in Opinion Rigging Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo appeared for questioning by special prosecutors Monday over his alleged involvement in an opinion rigging scandal centered on the power blogger "druking".Speaking to reporters in front of Special Counsel Huh Ik-bum's office in southern Seoul, Kim denied all the allegations against him, adding he was one of the first people to call for an independent probe into the case.Stressing his intent to cooperate in any type of investigation, Kim, who was summoned as a suspect, said both he and the Korean people expect the special prosecution team to shed light on the truth.The former ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker is alleged to have communicated with "druking", who led the massive manipulation of comments on online news stories in favor of the DP ahead of last year's presidential election.Kim is also suspected of attending the blogger's demonstration of a computer program designed to rig comments in November 2016, and offering the Osaka consulate general position to "druking" last December in seeking the blogger's support during this year's local elections.