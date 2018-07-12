Foreign Ministry: No Reported S. Korean Victims in Indonesia Earthquake

Photo : YONHAP News

The Foreign Ministry said Monday that there have been no reports yet of South Korean victims in Sunday's seven-point-zero magnitude earthquake that struck the Indonesian resort island of Lombok.An official from the ministry said that none of the some 50 South Korean residents on Lombok, as well as tourists from South Korea, have reported sustaining any damage during the quake.The South Korean embassy in Jakarta, meanwhile, has formed a team to verify whether South Koreans suffered any injuries from the earthquake and offer residents and tourists information on how to get out of harm's way.According to reports, the latest quake has killed at least 82 people and injured hundreds of others.