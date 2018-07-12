Finance Minister Urges Samsung to Create More Jobs, Spearhead Innovative Growth

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon on Monday urged the country's leading conglomerate Samsung Group to do more to create jobs and spearhead innovative growth in the nation.In a meeting with the de facto chief of Samsung Group Lee Jae-yong in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, Kim highlighted the importance of cooperation between the private sector and the government in establishing an ecosystem for innovative growth and creating jobs for young people.The country's top economic policymaker also said Samsung should improve its corporate governance and unfair trade practices and continue its efforts to support shared growth with its subcontractors.The minister then said the government, for its part, will create an ecosystem where corporate investment is made and provide support to the underprivileged.Monday's meeting is the fifth of its kind Kim has held with heads of the country's business conglomerates to seek support for the Moon Jae-in administration's policies on innovation-led growth and job creation.