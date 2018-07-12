Gov't Bans Sale of 59 Blood Pressure Drugs Containing Probable Carcinogen

Photo : KBS News

The government has banned local drugmaker Daebong LS from making and selling its blood pressure medication valsartan after a possible cancer-causing substance was found in the drug.The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said Monday it has tentatively banned 22 pharmaceutical firms from selling 59 products made by Daebong LS that contain valsartan.The drug safety watchdog has inspected all valsartan imported from abroad and produced in the country.It has found some domestic valsartan produced by Daebong LS contained an impurity known as N-nitrosodimethylamine(NDMA) which can cause cancer.Patients who have been taking the 59 newly banned hypertension pills can visit the hospital and have their medication replaced.The list of the banned products can be found on the Web sites of the drug safety ministry or the health ministry.NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen by the World Health Organization.