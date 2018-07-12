Scandal-Ridden Military Intelligence Unit to Be Reorganized Under New Name

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The scandal-ridden Defense Security Command is set to be dissolved, and a new organization is going to take its place, in the wake of a scandal over martial law contingency plans. Authorities have made public the new organization's name, and sketched out its operating parameters.Choi You Sun has this report.Report: The Defense Ministry announced Monday, the command set to succeed the Defense Security Command(DSC), will have a name which translates effectively as "military security support command" in English.The ministry also gave an advance legislation notice for enactment of a presidential decree to oversee operations of the new command.Newly-appointed Commander Lieutenant General Nam Young-sin, will lead the 21-member team tasked with launching the command, including preparing a legal framework and other measures.The Defense Ministry says presidential decrees will ensure the new unit's political neutrality and prevent it from conducting investigations or surveillance of civilians.Its new inspector is to be either a high-ranking civilian worker in the military, a prosecutor, or a high-ranking government inspector.The Defense Security Command has been under intense scrutiny since it was reveled the unit prepared plans for possibly imposing martial law in the event the Consitutional Court rejected the impeachment of ex-President Park Geun-hye.President Moon ordered it dissolved and reorganized last week.Following the DSC reform panel's recommendations, the number of the defense unit's personnel is set to be slashed by 30 percent to around three-thousand.All of the current DSC members will return to their original bases, including the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps, during the disbandment process. Some of them are expected to be selected for the new command.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.