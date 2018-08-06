Regional Forum Ends with Call for North Korean Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Foreign ministers who took part in the ASEAN Regional Forum in Singapore have urged North Korea to keep its denuclearization pledge. South Korea is also trying to achieve a formal end to the Korean War, but North Korea says the United States needs to do more to build mutual trust.Bae Joo-yon has the story.Report: Singapore, the chair of this year’s 25th ASEAN Regional Forum(ARF) issued a statement Monday in which foreign ministers called on North Korea to fulfill its stated commitment to complete denuclearization and to refrain from further nuclear and missile tests.This year’s statement, unlike last year, did not include the term“the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization” when mentioning the North’s nuclear issue.The statement calls on all related parties to work “towards the realization of lasting peace and stability on a denuclearized Korean Peninsula,” including swift implementation of the Panmunjeom Declaration and agreements reached during the U.S.-North Korea summit.Wrapping up her schedule at the ARF, South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said she had significant discussions with the United States and China in Singapore about declaring a formal end to the Korean War.She said related parties are discussing the issue of when and how to make the declaration, but that now is not the time to mention when it will come, adding Seoul is aiming to realize the war’s formal end within this year.North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho rebuffed Kang’s invitation for a face-to-face meeting in Singapore, instead repeating calls in a speech for a step-by-step approach to denuclearization.He said the United States and North Korea must take simultaneous actions in phases in order to build sufficient mutual trust.Established in 1994, the ASEAN Regional Forum is the only regional security gathering attended by North Korea’s foreign minister.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.