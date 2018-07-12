101-Year-Old Man to Be Oldest S. Korean Attending Upcoming Family Reunions

Photo : KBS News

The oldest South Korean to participate in the upcoming inter-Korean reunions of families separated by the Korean War is reported to be a 101-year-old man surnamed Baek.The Unification Ministry in Seoul said Sunday that Baek is expected to meet his daughter-in-law and granddaughter from the North during the first round for South Korean applicants.The two rounds of reunions attended by 93 South Koreans and 88 North Koreans are scheduled to be held at North Korea's Mount Geumgang resort from August 20th to the 26th.During the first round from August 20th to the 22nd, the oldest North Korean attending will be an 89-year-old woman surnamed Cho who is set to meet her younger sister from the South.At the second round for North Korean applicants, four 91-year-old attendees will be the oldest North Koreans, while a 100-year-old South Korean woman surnamed Kang will be the oldest from south of the border.