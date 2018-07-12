NCA Drafted Strategy on Terrorism Legislation

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors on Monday obtained a National Court Administration(NCA)-drafted document on disputed anti-terrorism legislation they believe may have been written at the order of the presidential office.The document is titled "Lone-wolf Terrorism Prevention Act," and is part of a broader investigation into judicial power abuse and inappropriate cooperation with the executive branch during the Park Geun-hye administration.It was found on the computer owned by former NCA vice director Im Jong-heon.Drafted in March 2015, the document says that now is the "golden time" to enact anti-terrorism laws permitting random police questioning and exceptions to warrant requirements.The ruling party at that time was promoting public discussion on anti-terrorism legislation following a knife attack against then-U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Mark Lippert.