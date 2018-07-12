Incheon Airport's New Terminal Marks 10 Mn Passengers

More than ten million people have used Incheon International Airport's Terminal 2 in the 200 days since its opening earlier this year.The Incheon International Airport Corporation said Monday that over ten million 46-thousand passengers used the new second terminal between its opening on January 18th and Sunday.The total passenger volume at the airport's two terminals grew more than 12 percent year-on-year during this period to nearly 37 million people. Daily passenger traffic also recorded an all-time high on Sunday at well over 219-thousand.The Airport Corporation said that though more passengers are using the airport, boarding processing time has reduced thanks to the new terminal. It also announced plans to have more airlines located at the second terminal.