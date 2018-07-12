Moon Names Six New Secretaries in Reshuffle

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Monday conducted a reshuffle of his secretary office and named six new senior aides.In Tae-yeon has been named as the newly created senior presidential secretary for self-employed businesses. He has served as the head of a coalition of small and medium-sized enterprises and self-employed businesses.This new secretarial post was created in an effort to help small shop owners cope with the increased minimum wage.Meanwhile, Min Hyeong-bae, a former local government head in Gwangju city, has been named as presidential secretary for autonomous development.Kim Young-bae, a member of the ruling Democratic Party, is tapped as new secretary for policy coordination.