Kyodo: Abe Repeats Desire to Hold Summit with N. Korea

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly said Monday he should hold face-to-face talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to resolve the nuclear and abductees issues and establish new bilateral relations.According to Kyodo News, Abe made these remarks to reporters after attending a ceremony in Hiroshima marking the 73rd anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the Japanese city.The Japanese leader had also called for summit talks with North Korea while addressing the parliament in June.But regarding details such as a date, Abe said Monday that nothing is yet decided.