Economy KOSPI Ends Monday Down 0.05%

South Korean stocks fell slightly on Monday as trade concerns remained in focus following China's announcement of another set of tariffs on U.S. goods.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOPSI) ended the day point-05 percent lower after losing one-point-18 points. It closed the day at two-thousand-286-point-50.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing seven-point-40 points, or point-94 percent, to close the day at 781-point-41.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened three-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-124 won.