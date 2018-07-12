Moon Calls for Easing of Power Bills for Summer Months

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called on officials to swiftly finalize measures to reduce the public burden of electricity bills due to this summer's heat wave.Presiding over a meeting with top presidential aides on Monday, the president noted households are worried about steep power charges resulting from extended use of air conditioning.He called for easing the progressive rate billing system temporarily for July and August and providing discounts for low-income families and social welfare facilities, to be reflected in charges for July.Moon says more fundamental measures to treat heat waves as natural disasters may be necessary, as they are likely to be annual events from now on due to climate change.